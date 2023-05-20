Somerset woman who escaped abuse says she is stronger now
A woman who went through addiction and survived an abusive relationship says a support group helped change her life.
Vicky Thorne, from Somerset, said her addiction led her to "lose everything".
And it was going to the women-only support group that helped her become "a new person".
Ms Thorne's problems began days after her son was adopted, when she met a woman who "made her feel like she was God's gift", before the relationship turned abusive.
"I never thought I'd be that person in the relationship - until you're in it you don't get it," she said.
"I honestly felt that I deserved what she was doing to me and that I couldn't live without her."
'Be completely yourself'
The woman eventually went to jail and Ms Thorne managed to reconnect with her family in Somerset, where she still lives.
The support group, run by Somerset Drug & Alcohol Service, is set up for women who struggle with addiction and offers a safe space away from men.
"We found that women struggled to attend our traditional groups," said Emma Davis, who runs the service.
After a successful trial of the programme in Bridgwater, the service is now also being offered in Yeovil.
Ms Thorne, 35, said it was nice to go to the group once a week and "know you can be completely yourself".
She said she learned a lot during the sessions and they have helped her rebuild her confidence.
'I am stronger'
"Because of the group, I am stronger now - I used to run back to [my ex-partner] but now I know the science and I know what she's doing," Ms Thorne said.
"My life has changed, I am a new person.
"I know it wasn't love now, but I did think it then.
"The group has shown me a different side, it's not easy, but you have to keep going, and it does keep getting easier."
Ms Thorne now keeps in contact with some of the group members.
"I know it can affect anyone, but it's easier to talk to women, it's more comforting to be with just women," Ms Thorne said.
Ms Davis added: "We have seen an increase in these complex cases.
"This is our way of reaching out to these high-risk, vulnerable women in a relaxed and nurturing environment."
- For information and support about any issues raised in this story, help is available via the BBC Action Line.
