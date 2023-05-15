Somerset A303 closed due to serious collision
A major road through Somerset has been closed in both directions following a serious crash, National Highways said.
The A303 has been shut between the A37 in Podimore and A359 in Sparkford after a crash at 14:40 BST.
Emergency services including Avon and Somerset Police and the ambulance service were in attendance.
National Highways said it expected the road would be closed for the rest of the day and advised drivers to avoid the route.
