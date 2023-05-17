Bath Philharmonia music scheme benefits young people
A young carer says working with a professional orchestra has given her confidence and self belief.
Caitlyn Newble, 19, from Wiltshire, is one of hundreds of carers who has been involved in the project run by Bath Philharmonia.
The project helps young people build confidence and supportive relationships, by writing and performing their own music.
Ms Newble joined the project as a child and will start university in September.
"When I first started the project, I was very shy, I didn't have any confidence in myself and in my social skills." said Ms Newble, who sings in the orchestra.
"I really struggled just being able to get out of bed in the mornings, so the project has given me an incredible amount of confidence and self-belief."
Ms Newble added that the support she received has helped her to choose a career path, and said she is excited to start a degree in music this year.
Bath Philharmonia reaches more than 12,000 people each year through a combination of concerts and projects in communities.
Run by music director Jason Thornton, the orchestra has been working with young carers in the South West for 13 years.
"The young carers just love it and we're the only orchestra in the country to do this kind of work, which I'm very proud about but also ashamed about in our sector," said Mr Thornton.
In 2023, The Children's Society and Children's Commissioner said there are at least 800,000 young carers aged between five and 18 that care for an adult or family member in England.
Mr Thornton said that music is a healing tool that can help people build confidence.
"It helps people feel part of something bigger than themselves, it helps people overcome, just for a little while, the situations that they are in," he said.
"It's amazing for families to see their amazing young people. Being a young carer can be very isolating, so to get them doing music in a live concert is an amazing thing for parents and families."
Caitlyn and her peers will perform at a concert at the Bath Forum on 18 May.
