North Somerset Council announces leader of partner administration
- Published
North Somerset Council has appointed a new leader after no single party gained enough seats for overall control in the local elections earlier this month.
The council announced on Friday that Liberal Democrat Mike Bell would take charge of a partnership administration.
It is made up of councillors from the Liberal Democrats, Labour, Greens and as well as various independents.
This year is the second election running that has resulted in power sharing between these political groups.
Mr Bell said: "Local people told us that they wanted councillors to work together across the political groups to get things done.
"We will try to do just that in a spirit of mutual respect and co-operation that puts local people first."
He added that he was looking forward to leading a council "that is so determined to deliver on its promises to our communities".
'People-focussed administration'
Councillor Catherine Gibbons, leader of the Labour group, has been appointed deputy leader of the council.
She said: "I will work tirelessly to ensure that the voice of the people in North Somerset is heard, by working with others to create a strong, caring, people-focussed administration."
Ms Gibbons will also continue in her previous role of executive member for children's services, families and life-long learning.
"I am passionate about ensuring all our children and young people get the best start in life with the support, guidance, lifelong education and skills to access all the opportunities they deserve to lead fulfilling lives," she said.
Alongside Ms Gibbons, there will be seven other councillors in the new leader's cabinet.
The new administration is due to be confirmed on Tuesday 23 May - the first full meeting of the new council following the elections.