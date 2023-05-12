Clevedon Town Council office closes due to arguments
- Published
A town council has closed its offices and suspended business due to bickering between councillors.
The suspension comes after Clevedon Town councillors argued over plans to reduce the number of sub-committees at its Annual Statutory Meeting on 10 May.
The meeting was eventually abandoned after arguments erupted.
In a statement, the council said it is likely the current grant process will be delayed during this time, with phone enquiries also suspended until 29 May.
The council also said on its website that no committee meetings will be held until the situation is resolved.
Planning applications will also be affected, with the council unable to comment during the suspension period.
However, the council said while they are "currently unable to progress any ongoing projects or make any decisions other than those already to its officers or within their legal powers", payments to contractors will continue in the normal way and "emails will be monitored to ensure any urgent issues are addressed."
The council said it hoped that the matters will be resolved by its next scheduled meeting on 14 June.
Analysis by BBC Radio Bristol politics reporter Pete Simson
At the annual statutory meeting, plans to slim down the number of sub-committees from six to three on Clevedon Town Council were met with resistance from one group of councillors, who proposed a motion against the idea.
It led to a heated and acrimonious debate, with the council split between those who wanted to change the structure, and those who wanted to keep it as it was.
After a majority voted in favour of the motion, the meeting was abandoned.
One councillor described proceedings as "like the wild west" whilst another said it was the worst meeting in their 30 years in office.
Without a functioning structure - the council is in limbo. Its office has been closed and business suspended.
They'll try again at their next scheduled meeting in a month's time.
