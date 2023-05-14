People share their memories of Weston Odeon
- Published
A seaside town's much loved art deco cinema built in the 1930s is set to close this summer.
The Odeon Cinema in Weston-super-Mare is home to one of only two original Compton pipe organs still found in working cinemas in the UK.
The organ will be played for what might be the last time on 5 June.
According to the company, the venue is "no longer viable" for it to operate. People shared their memories of the cinema with BBC West.
Gail Darby worked at the Odeon in Weston in the 90's.
She said she worked evenings and weekends for about 10 years.
"When I worked there I had the time of my life," she said. "We were all into films and we got really excited when new films came out."
"I remember when I queued to to see the the first Star Wars and the queue went beyond the Tesco's.
"When we got to the front of the queue, they couldn't let anyone else in so we had to wait a few hours for the next showing."
Ms Darby said she thinks it is not just down to the new cinema in Weston that the Odeon is struggling.
"I think it is about being able to watch from home, and I don't think Covid helped, as it has changed the way people entertain themselves," she said.
"It is the end of an era - it feels like when the Grand Pier burnt down and I was absolutely gutted when that happened."
She added: "Everything I remember of my childhood is slowly disappearing."
Ms Darby said she had memories of regular organ concerts once a month that were "very popular".
Michael Wooldridge will be performing what might be the last concert on the organ.
Simon Harrison-Morse started working at the Odeon in August 1989, the day after his 16th birthday - you had to be 16 to work there.
He worked at the Odeon for 28 years.
"I reflect back on those early days as some of the most fun times of my life," he said.
One of his memories from those times was showing the Rocky Horror Picture show, and the audience would participate with the film on the screen.
"I also remember the first showings of Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings in 2001 - it was a busy autumn," he said.
Mr Harrison-Morse said he made friends there that he is still in close contact with, among them Pete and Sally Wallington.
Pete and Sally met at the cinema and later got married.
The three of them are still friends today.
"We are all doing different things now, but we have that one thing in common - and that is the Odeon," Mr Harrison-Morse said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk