Portishead skate park opens after 13 years

Design for Portishead Wheels and Skate ParkPortishead Wheels and Skate Park
Maverick Skateparks built the park at the Portishead Lake Grounds
By Harriet Robinson
A long-awaited skate park has opened to the public.

Local people have been campaigning for Portishead Wheels and Skate Park (WASP) since 2010.

The group successfully raised the £360,000 needed to build the park through crowdfunding and funding from the town council.

The previous conservative-run administration had blocked plans and said the lake grounds should be protected as a green space.

Ben Aldridge, Chairman of WASP, previously told the BBC he was "so excited" it was finally happening.

"I wanted it as a youngster, what a lovely sight it will be to see kids using it now.

"Kids have been asking for a skate park to be built for ages," he added.

The WASP community group set up a crowdfunding page and raised £60,000.

Further funding came from Portishead Town Council, North Somerset Council and the National Lottery.

