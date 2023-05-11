Motorcyclist killed in collision near Street
A motorcyclist has died following a crash near a Somerset village.
Emergency services were called to Cockrod, a road in Walton, near Street, at 14:20 BST on Wednesday following reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike.
The rider, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next-of-kin have been informed.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.
