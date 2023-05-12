Increase in flies near Frome's Wessex Water water treatment centre
People living near a water treatment plant have complained of an increase in flies in the area in recent weeks.
Residents living near the Wessex Water treatment plant in Frome have complained of flies for several years, councillor Adam Boyden said.
The company invested in nets last year to try and reduce the number of flies.
Wessex Water said it was continuing the use of nets and larvicide to manage the situation on site - as agreed with the council's Environmental Health Officer.
Mr Boydon told BBC Radio Somerset that nets installed last year had reduced the number of flies coming off the beds by about 90%.
However, after residents experienced a "swarm" of flies in the area a few weeks ago, he was asking Wessex Water to take further action to minimise the amount of flies.
"We need to look at the reasons why people are still having a nuisance in their homes. It's still not acceptable," he said.
"The impact area has been significantly reduced but there are still residents with a problem."
Mr Boydon says there was a residual amount of about 5-10% of flies getting through the nets.
Before he was elected as Liberal Democrat councillor for North Frome in 2022, Mr Boydon said he had surveyed 300 to 400 houses in the area, of which 110 said the flies were a nuisance.
In a statement, Wessex Water said: "Following a meeting with local residents and councillors, it was agreed to install netting over the filter beds at our water recycling centre.
"This resulted in a significant reduction in flies leaving the filter beds, and local people and councillors said it helped resolve the problem with that particular species last year.
"While the nets remain in place, we understand that a small number of residents have seen flies in the area recently.
"We are therefore continuing the use of larvicide as part of our existing fly management plan on site, as agreed with the council's Environmental Health Officer, to help the situation."
In June, Wessex Water will hold a review meeting that residents are welcome to attend.
