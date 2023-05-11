Somerset Council buys historic Old Courthouse building
A Grade 1-listed building has been saved after it was acquired thanks to a six-figure grant.
Somerset Council secured the future of The Old Courthouse in Chard.
Dating back to the late 16th Century, the building has been in private ownership and has been a long-term fixture on Historic England's Heritage At Risk Register.
Historic England supported the council to make the purchase with a grant of £147,000.
It has most of its original features including a first-floor courtroom with a barrel-vaulted ceiling and original plasterwork.
The former local authority South Somerset District Council (SSDC) put in place measure to protect the building in the 1990s, but its condition has been a concern since the 1930s with various phases of repair taking place in the last century.
Somerset Building Preservation Trust will lease the building from Somerset Council and this will allow the trust to complete a full range of surveys and studies to explore the long term future of the building with a view of completing repairs and restoration.
Councillor Ros Wyke, Somerset Council's Lead Member for Prosperity, Assets and Development, said the building was "an important part of our shared past".
"All those involved have worked so hard to make sure this heritage gem is protected for future generations to admire."
Patrick Stow of the SBPT said: "This is a huge relief. We have been expressing our concerns about this remarkable building for some years but while it remained in private ownership, we were unable to take on this project."
Somerset Council said securing the Old Courthouse will help in the regeneration of the town through the High Street Heritage Action Zone.
