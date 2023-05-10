Flash flooding: Major incident declared after heavy rain in south
Flash flooding in parts of southern England has led to a major incident being declared in Somerset.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) has resources deployed in the Galhampton, North Cadbury and South Cadbury areas following heavy rain on Tuesday.
Some homes had to be evacuated due to mudslides and further flooding is possible, the Environment Agency said.
The public are being urged not to attempt to drive through flood water.
It was a similar picture in other parts of England, with "torrential" rain in Devon causing treacherous driving conditions and damage to homes and businesses.
Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire and Essex also saw heavy rain, resulting in blocked roads and delays to rail services.
A flood warning is in force for the River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream between Lovington and Highbridge, with low-lying properties at risk.
Commuters described the roads through the villages of Podimore and Queen Camel as "impassable".
The village hall in North Cadbury was opened to residents affected on Tuesday night, and about 18 households are thought to have been forced to evacuate.
While flood warnings remain in place, all weather warnings for heavy rain have been lifted.
Hertfordshire Constabulary reported receiving a large number of 999 calls due to cars being stuck on flooded roads on Tuesday evening.
In Worcestershire, a primary school had to be evacuated after it was hit by lightning.
Pupils at Wilden All Saints School in Stourport-on-Severn were taken to a nearby village hall after the strike just after 13:45 BST on Tuesday.
In Devon, the River Otter burst its banks. Hilary Penfold, of the village Newton Poppleford which sits to the west of the river, said a 6ft (1.8m) high concrete wall and a brick outbuilding were demolished by water running off fields.
The torrent was powerful enough to jam her car against a wall.
Camelicious Cafe in Queen Camel, Somerset, was among the businesses which were flooded.
The cafe, which opened in January, is run by special educational needs charity Able2Achieve.
Area manager Caroline Parker told BBC West: "It's devastation, there's furniture and all the belongings everywhere - the walls are totally soaked, furniture's turned up, stock's been lost.
"Every business is quite sensitive at the moment, what with the rising costs. Being a charity as well, I'm sure it will devastate us."
Ms Parker said the community has been "fantastic" and asked people to give staff moral support during the clean-up effort.
Somerset Council said: "Following last night's flooding the A359 at Queen Camel remains impassable. Also reports that Ilchester Road between Charlton Adam and Podimore is closed.
"Roads around North Cadbury also affected. Drive safely - do not try to cross flood water."
DSFRS is using the village hall in North Cadbury as a base for some of its vehicles.
The service said: "A major incident has been declared regarding flooding in the Galhampton, North Cadbury, and South Cadbury Areas.
"Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue have several resources deployed to the area to deal with the situation.
"Please avoid driving through floodwater. If you come into contact with floodwater, please take necessary steps to decontaminate yourself and clothing appropriately."
It told people who found themselves in trouble due to floodwater to call 999.
Somerset councillor for Milverton, Gwil Wren, said blocked drainage caused houses and roads to flood in the thunderstorm.
He said the water had reached 18-inches deep at the height of the flooding.
"We tried to keep the drains clear but I'm afraid around 15 houses have been fairly seriously flooded. Garden walls have been knocked over."
