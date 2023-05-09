Man in 'gimp suit' jumps in front of woman's car in Bleadon
A man wearing latex has been arrested after jumping in front of a woman's car.
Police were called to the incident by a woman at 00.07 BST on Accommodation Road, Bleadon, Weston-super-Mare.
Officers located and detained a man aged in his 30s nearby.
The man had previously been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance in relation to incidents in the Cleeve, Claverham and Yatton areas in October last year.
He remains under investigation for these incidents.
Insp Graeme Hall, of the neighbourhood policing team, said: "We understand this latest incident may cause the community some concern.
"We took this morning's report extremely seriously and had officers on the scene within minutes which ultimately led to the arrest being made."
He added that they will be carrying out extra patrols in the Bleadon area.
