Woman admits killing baby thrown from balcony in Weston-super-Mare
- Published
A woman has admitted killing her baby who she threw off a balcony.
Sarah Jane Barron, 34, was charged with murder in October 2022, which she denied - but she admitted the lesser charge of infanticide at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.
The boy, believed to be just hours old when he died, was found in a Weston-super-Mare garden on 12 December 2020.
Barron's sentence was adjourned to 14 July so psychiatric reports could be prepared.
The court was told Barron "caused the death of your child under 12 months by wilful act by throwing them over a balcony at the time you had not fully recovered from the effects of giving birth".
Barron was granted bail until her sentencing.
Follow BBC West onFacebook, Twitter andInstagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk