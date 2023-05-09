Woman admits killing newborn son in Weston-super-Mare
- Published
A woman has admitted killing her newborn baby in Somerset.
The boy, believed to be just hours old when he died, was found in a Weston-super-Mare garden on 12 December 2020.
Sarah Jane Barron, 34, was charged with murder in October 2022, which she denied - but she admitted a lesser charge of infanticide at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.
Judge Peter Blair KC adjourned sentence to 14 July to allow time for psychiatric reports to be prepared.
Barron was granted bail until that date.
