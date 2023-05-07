Teen victim named in Bath murder investigation
- Published
A man killed in the centre of Bath has been named by police as 18-year-old Ben Moncrieff, from the city.
Emergency services were called to Southgate Street at around 03:30 BST on Saturday where they found a man critically injured.
He was confirmed dead at the scene.
A 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody, while two others detained by officers have been released without charge.
Avon and Somerset Police said while formal identification had yet to take place, Mr Moncrief's family had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.
Ch Insp Ronnie Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Team said: "Our Major Crime Investigation Team is continuing to progress its inquiries into what happened, reviewing a significant amount of CCTV footage and taking statements from witnesses.
"An extension has been granted this afternoon to allow us to continue to question the individual we have in custody."
Ch Insp Lungu said officers' thoughts were with Mr Moncrieff's family and asked that their privacy was respected.
He added that extra patrols would be carried out in the area to reassure members of the public.
