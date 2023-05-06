Bath murder inquiry: Three arrested over man's death
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Bath city centre, police said.
Emergency services were called to the Southgate Street area shortly before 03:30 BST on Saturday following reports a man had sustained serious injuries.
Three people have been arrested and remain in custody, Avon and Somerset Police said. A cordon remains in place.
Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be carried out. Any witnesses should contact police.
The force's chief inspector Ronnie Lungu said: "First and foremost our thoughts go out to the family of the man who has died at this difficult and incredibly upsetting time.
"A murder investigation is under way and we'd please ask for the benefit of our inquiries, but more importantly the welfare of the man's family, that people avoid speculating on the possible circumstances while that is ongoing.
"A scene remains in place at this time. We appreciate that will cause some disruption to the public and businesses today, but would please ask for understanding while officers carry out important work to establish what has happened."
