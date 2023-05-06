Bath city centre street cordoned off due to police incident
A city centre road has been cordoned off due to an ongoing police incident.
Police have placed a cordon outside McDonald's on Southgate Street, near the Southgate Shopping Centre.
Anyone travelling into Bath on Saturday morning is advised to avoid the area and bus services have been disrupted.
Images from the scene showed police vehicles outside the fast food outlet, with officers standing guard. Avon and Somerset Police have been approached for comment.
