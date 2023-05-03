Somerset police officer sent intimate images of women without consent
A police officer who posted intimate images of three women online without their consent has been sacked for gross misconduct.
An investigation was launched into Avon and Somerset officer PC Dave Lovell after one of the women found out photos of her had been shared.
Mr Lovell, who was based in Somerset, also had sex with a fellow employee at a police station while on duty.
He was fired by Chief Constable Sarah Crew after a misconduct hearing.
All of the women whose images had been shared said they did not want to proceed with a criminal complaint, but were willing to support the misconduct process, on the basis they would be given anonymity.
Head of professional standards Supt Mark Edgington said: "This has been an extremely distressing case for the three women involved and they've shown incredible fortitude and courage in supporting these misconduct proceedings against PC Lovell.
"As soon as the first allegation was received, he was suspended from duty and a thorough investigation was carried out, resulting in the other complainants being identified and informed."
'Exploited and abused'
Separate allegations that Mr Lovell had sex with a police employee while on-duty at a police station, between January 2012 and December 2013, and that he had an inappropriate relationship with another former police employee, were also proven as part of the investigation.
Mr Edgington added: "PC Lovell has exploited and abused the confidence placed in him by the complainants; his behaviour has been nothing short of disgraceful.
"It's right he should never be able to serve in law enforcement again as he's proven himself to be incapable of upholding the high standards expected of him.
"He's betrayed the trust bestowed on him by the public, which in turn negatively impacts on the confidence the public have in their police service."
Mr Lovell will now be placed on a national barred list, preventing him from being employed by another police force or law enforcement agency again.