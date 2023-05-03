Late Somerset councillor was a 'real gentleman'
Colleagues of a Somerset councillor who died recently described him as "a real gentleman".
Mike Lewis, Conservative councillor for Castle Cary ward, passed away on Tuesday, Somerset Council said.
He was elected as a county councillor in 2013, and joined the new council when it launched on 1 April.
Bill Revans, the council Liberal Democrat leader, said he was "shocked and saddened" by the news.
Mr Lewis was a qualified youth worker and had lived in the village of Queen Camel with his wife Pauline and their family for more than 30 years.
During his time as a county councillor, he served as chair of the Audit Committee and chair of the Joint Waste Scrutiny Panel.
He had previously served as district councillor for Camelot Ward on South Somerset District Council, having been elected in 2002.
Mr Revans said: "Mike was a well liked and respected member of Somerset Council and previously the district and county councils.
"A real gentleman, a hard-working councillor for his community, and we are deeply shocked and saddened by this news. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."
David Fothergill, leader of the Conservatives at Somerset Council, said: "Mike was a genuinely nice person who gained the respect and trust of colleagues from all political parties."
Mr Fothergill added: "He worked tirelessly for his communities, supported local parish councils, organisations and charities and was seen as a mentor by many. "
Somerset Council chair, Councillor Mike Best, said: "(Mike) was a hard-working councillor for his community and always someone that played an active role in council, we will miss him."
Flags in council buildings will fly at half-mast on the day of the next council meeting and on the day of Mr Lewis's funeral.
