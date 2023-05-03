Claverham: Pair arrested after suspected cannabis farm raid
Two people have been arrested after police discovered a suspected cannabis farm in a village.
Avon and Somerset Police said a man in his 20s and a women in her 40s were detained after the plants were discovered in Claverham in Somerset.
Officers "acted on intelligence" and discovered 222 suspected cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £90,000, the force added.
The two arrested people have been released on police bail.
Sgt Mark Dennis said: "We would like to thank those who have come forward with information so far and we are continuing to appeal to the local community for any further information relating to the offence and drug dealing in the area.
"Drugs have a significant detrimental impact on communities and we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure people do not have to suffer the harm and criminality we know is a consequence of them."