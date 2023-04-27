M5: Man dies after being hit by lorry
A man has died after being hit by a lorry on the M5 in Somerset.
The incident happened on the southbound carriageway near Bridgwater, between junctions 23 and 24 at around 22.00 BST on Wednesday.
The man died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
The M5 was closed until around 02.45 BST while emergency services responded. Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
