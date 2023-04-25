Teen dies as car and lorry collide
A 17-year-old male has died in a collision between a car and a lorry in North Somerset.
Officers were called to the crash on the A37 in Clutton, in the Chew Valley, at about 13:30 BST on Monday.
Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the youth's family was being supported by a family liaison officer and no-one else is believed to have been injured.
The force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
