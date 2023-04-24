A38 crash: Man hit in layby was the best dad, his family says
- Published
The family of a man who was hit in a layby have described him as "exceptional" and "the best dad."
Marcin Haberski died in a three-car crash on Tuesday while parked on the A38 Bridgwater Road in Barrow Gurney.
The software architect worked at Digital Health and Care Wales and supported it through Covid initiatives and also lead the Homes for Ukraine project with the Welsh Government.
He was "deeply-caring" and "loved and cherished his daughter above all".
"There are no words to describe the turmoil, the heartbreak, the profound grief and the feeling of utmost unfairness and injustice that overwhelm us. It will be beyond difficult to come to terms with what has happened," his family said.
Mr Haberski was 42 when he died.
"Our life together was stolen from him and from us.
"It is still unreal and feels like a bad dream. We will forever miss him," his family continued.
Avon and Somerset Police said investigations were ongoing into the circumstances of the crash in Somerset in which three cars caught fire.
The force is continuing to appeal for information or dashcam footage that might help the investigation.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk