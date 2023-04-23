Somerset woman running marathon for friend with brain tumour
- Published
A woman is taking on the London Marathon inspired by her friend who had to re-learn to talk following surgery to remove a brain tumour.
Katy Nickless, from Frome in Somerset, was left shocked when her friend of 15 years, Carly Beasley, was diagnosed.
The 37-year-old is now taking on the 26.2-mile challenge on Sunday to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.
"I feel that if she can go through all this, then I can get through a marathon," she said.
Ms Beasley, 35, from Chippenham, defied her doctors' expectations by regaining her speech within a month of brain surgery in August 2022.
She was diagnosed with a grade 2 astrocytoma in 2017 after suffering a seizure, and endured an awake craniotomy - surgery which opens up the skull - to remove part of the tumour.
But she needed a second operation after a routine scan in January 2022 revealed the mass was growing again.
She lost the ability to speak and had to communicate solely though hand gestures when she returned home.
Ms Nickless said: "Carly's diagnosis was such a shock, you just don't expect somebody so young, or so close to you, to get a brain tumour.
"It's been tough seeing her go through all this but how she's dealt with her diagnosis is really inspiring.
"Every day Carly is overcoming obstacles, she is incredibly positive.
"In August all she could say was 'yes' and 'no' and now she can say every word. Her speech is still affected but her progress has been absolutely amazing."
Ms Nickless' partner, Daren Booth, also ran the marathon for the charity in 2019, along with Ms Beasley's husband Kris.
That gave Ms Nickless the push to sign up too, but following cancellations to the race due to Covid she deferred to this year's event.
In the meantime, she joined the charity's WhatsApp group for runners and said: "Hearing other people's experiences, you realise how common brain tumours are and how many people you're actually running this for.
"My fitness isn't where it was when I initially signed up, but I am determined to get round."
Ms Beasley added: "Katy will do amazingly at the London Marathon. I'll be going through the next round of chemotherapy so will be cheering her on from home."
