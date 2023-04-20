Levi Davis: Police probe claims man seen in water calling for help
- Published
The mother of a British man missing in Barcelona has been told by police he might have been spotted in distress in the city's port.
Former Bath Rugby player and X Factor contestant Levi Davis, 25, has not been seen alive since 29 October.
His last confirmed sighting was on CCTV in the city centre at about 22:00 GMT.
His mother Julie Davis said Catalan police were investigating reports by cruise ship staff they saw a man in the water shouting for help.
Ms Davis, from Solihull in the West Midlands, said she last had contact with her son a few hours before he went missing.
In a statement issued on behalf of her family she said she and Mr Davis' friend Richard Squire had met Spanish police earlier in the week and been given the update concerning the sighting of a man in the water.
Mr Davis, a rugby union player also known for his television appearances on ITV's Celebrity X Factor in 2019 and E4's Celebs Go Dating in 2020, arrived in Barcelona by boat from Ibiza on 20 October.
After he went missing, his passport was discovered in Barcelona's port area in November.
In February, detectives in Barcelona announced they were trying to establish whether any crime had been committed in connection with the disappearance.
Mossos d'Esquadra - the Catalan Police - said there were "disturbing" issues with "no logical explanation".
Ms Davis said police had since told her they had carried out "extensive work" and concluded that following the last reported sighting of Mr Davis at the Hard Rock Café, he had walked back down the popular tourist street Las Ramblas and entered the city's commercial port area.
"His phone last registered in the early hours of Saturday 30 October with a phone tower at the far end of the port closest to the sea entrance," she said in a statement.
"Reports of a man in the water by staff on a cruise ship entering the port at 6.30am on 30 Oct have been investigated.
'Asked in English'
"Four members of staff confirmed seeing a man in the water with specific details, including him asking for help in English, and the colour of his clothing.
"A life jacket was thrown from the ship and emergency sea and air rescue services searched the area but they were unable to find him.
"The investigation is still very much ongoing and we are hoping that the port police will authorise and carry out a further search of the waters and other inaccessible areas of the port.
"We would like to thank the Mosso d'Esquadra and the British Consulate in Barcelona for their continued hard work.
"No further comment will be made at this time. We continue to ask that the press respect the feelings and privacy of Levi's family and friends at what is a very emotionally distressing time."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk