Somerset: Man suffers burns during incident in Churchill pub
- Published
A man has reportedly suffered burns after he was sprayed with an unknown liquid in a pub.
Emergency services were called after four men wearing dark clothing entered The Nelson Arms, in Churchill, Somerset, at 16:45 BST on Sunday.
Witnesses said the men were carrying bottles containing an unknown substance and one had a baseball bat.
Police said the men sprayed the liquid in the bottles, reportedly in the direction of an unknown man.
The offenders left the scene in the direction of the A38.
When officers attended, neither the offenders nor the victim were seen.
Avon and Somerset Police said it received a phone call later that evening, reporting that a man had sustained suspected burns during the incident.
It is understood he was in the pub at the time of the incident, but was neither one of the offenders nor the unknown male, police said.
Police said CCTV had been reviewed and house-to-house inquiries carried out and that the investigation continued.
