Temporary traffic lights to be removed after two years

Since July 2021, motorists travelling on the A30 have faced delays due to temporary lights
Local Democracy Reporting Service

Temporary traffic lights will be removed from a key road two years after they were installed.

Since July 2021, motorists travelling on the A30 have faced delays at Crawley Farm, between Chard and Yarcombe on the Devon-Somerset border.

Devon County Council installed the lights following a landslip that threatened the eastbound carriageway.

The council confirmed it would be fixing the problem in the autumn, at an estimated cost of £400,000.

The A30 serves as the main road between Chard and Honiton, as well as providing a crucial diversionary route when the A303 around Ilminster is congested.

A council spokesman said the lights were in place to keep people safe and away from the road edge.

"We are currently progressing designs for a stabilisation scheme which we anticipate will be completed and the road re-opened in early autumn," he said.

"Our current estimate is around £400,000, which includes things like surveys, geotechnical investigations, design, land agreement and construction costs.

"The traffic lights are a temporary measure and will be removed on completion of the stabilisation work."

