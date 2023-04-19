Guide dog helps blind Somerset woman in marathon bid
A woman who is registered blind has said her guide dog has given her the confidence to run the London Marathon.
Angela Blackwell, 56, from North Petherton in Somerset, said she could not go out alone once her sight started deteriorating as she was a "liability".
"He has transformed my world," she said of her Labrador Flynn.
Mrs Blackwell will run the 26.2-mile (42.2km) race attached by a hand band to a partner in a bid to raise £2,000 for the charity Guide Dogs.
Mrs Blackwell was diagnosed with a degenerative condition called retinitis pigmentosa about 12 years ago.
"Gradually the cells are dying in my eyes," she explained.
She is now registered blind although some peripheral vision remains.
Despite this, she recently ran the Brighton Marathon and she is due to take part in the London Marathon on Sunday.
"We're trying to do two marathons within three weeks - so a bit of a challenge," she told BBC Somerset.
Mrs Blackwell trains with her husband as a guide runner.
"He has to slow down because he's way too fast for me," she said.
Although he is also running the London Marathon, Mrs Blackwell will race with her friend and running partner Vicky Graimes, who lives in Brighton.
'Transformed my life'
As her sight deteriorated, Ms Blackwell said she lost her confidence.
"I couldn't go out on my own because I'd fall down curbs and I was just a bit of a liability," she said.
"It just makes you really nervous and really apprehensive about doing things."
She said Flynn, the guide dog she received four-and-a-half years ago, was "absolutely amazing".
She added: "My guide dog has transformed my life.
"He has restored my confidence and that's led to me running marathons and things like that.
"I would really like to raise more money so that more people can experience that because he gave me my independence back," she added.
Mrs Blackwell and Ms Graimes are aiming to complete the London Marathon in under five hours.
