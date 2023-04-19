Plans for new Taunton homes near the M5 submitted
Revised plans for a development of new homes near the M5 have been submitted to a council.
West of England Developments Ltd secured permission in May 2022 to build on Derham Close in Creech St. Michael near Taunton.
The revised plans give further design and layout detail for the 28 homes.
Derham Close is one of three major sites expected to deliver the bulk of Taunton's new homes over the coming decades.
The new unitary Somerset Council - which assumed control from Somerset West and Taunton Council on 1 April - is expected to make a ruling on these newer plans later in the year.
The new homes will be built immediately to the west of existing properties on Derham Close, less than a mile from the dual carriageway and just north of the Bridgwater and Taunton Canal, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
To mitigate the loss of agricultural land, the developer has pledged to create two orchards.
One is planned to be created near the new homes, and the other on a larger development on the other side of the county town.
New footpaths will also be provided to connect the new homes to the neighbouring estate.
A spokesman for Polden Planning - which represents the applicant - said: "It is a logical infill site within the context of the wider, recent development which would 'round off' this part of the village, providing an opportunity to create a strong edge to the settlement and improve canal sideviews and public access."
The council is expected to make a decision on the application in the summer, meaning construction could begin by the end of the year if plans are approved.
