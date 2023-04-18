A38 closed after person dies in crash near Bristol Airport
- Published
A person has died following a crash involving three vehicles.
The collision happened near Bristol Airport at the junction of the A38 Bridgwater Road and Dial Lane, a police report said.
Road closures are in place from the Airport Tavern to Dial Lane, the Avon and Somerset Constabulary report said.
Police said emergency services were attending and there was a fire at the scene.
There is queuing traffic in the area and Bristol Airport advised travellers to plan additional time for their journeys.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.