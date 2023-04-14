A358 crash: Tribute to 'greatly missed' woman
A woman who died in a fatal crash had a "lovely smile" and will be "greatly missed", her family have said.
Emma Louise Shirley, 33, died in a two-vehicle collision on the A358 near Thornfalcon in Somerset on 24 March.
A man who was travelling with her also died and the male driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Ms Shirley's family said she would be "greatly missed by all her family, friends and loved ones".
"Emma had recently found a loving partner, become an active member in her local church and was looking forward to her future.
"We will miss that lovely smile and the chance to see where her new life would take her," they said.
