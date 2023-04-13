Missing Radstock sign found 150 miles away returned
A town sign that went missing a year ago and was found 150 miles (241 km) away has finally been returned.
Cornwall Council member James Mustoe found the Somerset "Welcome to Radstock" sign in St Austell, Cornwall.
Radstock mayor Nick Toogood said the council had already bought a replacement sign so would keep the old sign as a town memento.
He said it would be placed in the local Methodist church with a plaque stating what happened to it.
Radstock Town Council member Adrian Dodgson said the whole thing was "just bizarre".
"When we heard it had been found in Cornwall I thought someone had been practising using it as a surfboard," he said.
He said the litter pickers who found the sign would be put up for an award: "Now we're going to nominate the two guys that found it in Cornwall for our making a difference award in Radstock."
