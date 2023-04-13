Woman arrested after baby's body found at private Yeovil waste centre
A woman has been arrested after a newborn baby was found dead at a private recycling centre.
Police were called just after 14:30 BST on Wednesday after a staff member found the body of a girl at a recycling centre in Lufton Trading Estate, in Yeovil.
They then attended a vacant property in Yeovil and a woman was arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth.
Avon and Somerset Police said it was a "very sad and distressing incident".
Investigations are ongoing.
