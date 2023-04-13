Somerset council in pensions letter mix-up
A council has admitted sending out thousands of pension credit letters to the wrong households.
Somerset Council said a glitch combining two spreadsheets led to 11,000 letters being sent erroneously.
A council spokesperson said: "A revised and corrected letter has been prepared and we hope to get it to eligible residents as soon as possible."
The £100 payments are part of the Department for Work and Pensions household support fund.
"We are really sorry for the mistake and keen that residents receiving Pension Credit are able to get the £100 as soon as possible," the council spokesperson added.
