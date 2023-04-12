Somerset teenagers train for English Channel swim to save pool
Six teenagers are training to swim the English Channel to help save a much-loved community swimming pool that opened nearly 100 years ago.
Wivey Pool at Wiveliscombe, Somerset, opened in 1927, but rising costs may force it to close.
With gas bills rising from £7,500 to more than £25,000 per year, they need to raise £100,000 to help cut costs by switching to green energy.
The teenagers are set to undertake the 21-mile Channel swim in August.
Asta, one of the group, said she was taking part "because Wivey pool needs [our] help".
"The energy's getting too expensive and I want the pool to keep running because I've been coming here all my life," she said.
Hamish McCarthy, swimming coach and teacher who has swum the Channel several times, is helping the group to train.
"These children have all been coming to the pool since they were very young and trained here," he said.
"They're not competitive swimmers but they decided to help save the pool for future generations... by swimming the Channel and becoming the centre piece for fundraising for the pool."
The swimmers hope to raise £15,000 and Mr McCarthy said the community has already raised £36,000 "which is really good".
Supporter Colin Diamond, said the pool is "really important to the community, and lots of the villages around here".
"We've lived here since 1997 and our children more or less grew up in the pool. Its just an amazing asset for the whole community," he added.
Mr McCarthy said the challenge would cost about £3,800 with Channel boat pilots, who need to give the "green light" for the specific tidal window, being the main expense.
The teenagers will swim for an hour at a time, in a relay that is expected to take up to 14 hours to complete.
