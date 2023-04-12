Arrests after alleged Somerset fire extinguisher attacks
Police are investigating "more than a dozen" reports of people being sprayed with a fire extinguisher by two people riding a moped.
The incidents happened on Sunday in the Somerset towns of Brean, Burnham-on-Sea, Highbridge and Weston-super-Mare.
Some of the victims were allegedly sprayed in the face, others as they sat in their vehicles.
Two 14-year-old boys were arrested on Sunday evening in connection with the incidents.
One has since been released on bail while the other has been released under investigation while further enquiries take place, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The incidents took place between 16:00 and 18:00 BST, the force added.
At least one of the people sprayed in the face required hospital treatment due to irritation to their eyes.
"The extinguisher was also sprayed into a supermarket, damaging produce and forcing the store to temporarily close," a police statement said.
Officers want to hear from anyone who was a victim of a similar incident on Sunday, or witnessed one taking place, and has not yet come forward.
They also want to hear from anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of any of the incidents.
