Two arrests after pedestrians sprayed with fire extinguisher
Two 14-year-olds have been arrested after pedestrians were sprayed with foam from a fire extinguisher in two Somerset seaside towns.
Pedestrians in Burnham-on-Sea and Weston-super-Mare were sprayed from a passing moped on Easter Sunday.
The teenagers were arrested on suspicion of five counts of common assault and one of theft from a shop.
They were also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.
One has since been released on bail, while the second has been released under investigation.
