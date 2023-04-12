Frome Ladies Club closes after 60 years of friendships made
Members of a ladies club have said they feel "lost and sad" that it has had to close after 60 years.
Liz Curtis and Shirley Smith were both dedicated fellows of the Frome Ladies Club, which started in 1963.
Ms Curtis said it had been a "lifeline" and allowed women to make friends, as at the time it was not socially acceptable for women to go out alone and many mums did not go out to work.
The group has closed due to being unable to find enough new members.
"We just had to say goodbye to each other," Ms Curtis said.
"When we came to the end of this year there was nobody to step up and take over any of the jobs.
"I felt a bit sad and felt a bit lost.
"I had that in my diary for the last 44 years. The last Wednesday of the month except for January, I would be off to the ladies club," she added.
Ms Smith, the group's longest-serving member, said it started out as a support and social meeting place for young mothers.
"I wouldn't have missed it for the world," said Ms Smith.
"It was introduced to me by the district nurses. It was a time when mothers couldn't go out much," she added
Over the years, the group went on many trips, held social events, took part in town events like the carnival and fundraised for local charities.
At its peak, it had more than 100 members and a waiting list.
A 60th anniversary celebration was held before the group closed.
Ms Smith said the club gave her friendships that have "lasted a lifetime" but that women's lifestyles had changed and there was no longer enough members to form a new committee.
She said: "Where women used to not go out, now they do, the whole lifestyle has changed.
"The husbands didn't do very much, it was all down to the mothers and you had no break from looking after the children. It was isolating.
"We did various theatre trips and we always had a party for the children. We took the children on trips too.
"We didn't want to let it go, but if you haven't got anyone left to run it, you can't run it."
