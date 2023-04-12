Plans for Yeovil sports grounds and homes given go-ahead
Plans for new sports facilities within a major housing development in south Somerset have been given the go-ahead.
Wyatt Homes is set to build 54 homes around a sports area called The Oval, on the Brimsmore Key Site, in Yeovil.
The sports area will include three football pitches and one full-sized Sports England standard pitch, a play area, and a multi-use games area.
However, local parish clerk Dan Ledger said he was concerned about the minimal amount of parking in the plan.
The scheme forms part of a larger development including 976 homes, a new primary school, community facilities, shops and public parks at the north-western corner of the town.
"There is still the perceived issue in regards to the lack of parking for the sporting facilities' users and the impact that this would have on the wider Brimsmore development," Mr Ledger told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"We believe that, at peak times, sporting facility users will spill onto the ancillary roads, which residents have already raised concerns about to us.
"There is still no consideration given to prevention of unauthorised access to the sporting facilities and green space."
The developers said the facility would be connected to the wider Brimsmore site using footpaths and cycle paths, which link up to the existing routes off Thorne Lane.
Brympton Parish Council voted to recommend approval for the plans, with the provision that coach and minibus parking could be provided on or near the facilities.
South Somerset District Council and Brympton Parish Council said any future planning decisions regarding the Brimsmore Key Site would be taken by the new Somerset Council.
Work to deliver the facilities is expected to begin later in the year.
