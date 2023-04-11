Coronation Concert choir to feature in BBC show
- Published
A troupe of Somerset sea shanty singers will be part of a 300-strong choir brought together to perform in front of King Charles at the Coronation Concert.
The singers from Portishead will also feature on the BBC's Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir.
Celebrity coaches Amanda Holden, Motsi Mabuse and actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, will join choirmaster Gareth Malone to prepare the choir for the Windsor Castle event.
The BBC documentary airs on 5 May.
A spokesperson said the four celebrities will draw on "their individual areas of expertise" to "challenge and inspire the choirs to give a pitch-perfect performance".
The Coronation Choir members come from diverse backgrounds and include an all-deaf sign performance organisation and a traditional male voice choir from Caerphilly.
Yorkshire's only female South Asian choir, the London Fire Brigade and the sea shanty troupe, made up of RNLI volunteers, make up the rest of the choir.
The event takes place the day after King Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey.
The BBC programme features the lead up to the concert on Sunday 7 May and will be shown as part of the BBC's coronation coverage.
Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC, said: "We will have something to enthral all audiences, from the pageantry to the procession and the concert, and bring everyone together to celebrate and to share in the significance of the occasion."