Weston Marine Lake: Man accused of illicit filming attempt
A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to film under a woman's clothing at a sea-swimming lake.
The 52-year-old appeared at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Monday following the alleged incident at Weston-super-Mare's Weston Marine Lake on Sunday.
The man has been charged with one count of outraging public decency and another of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
He is set to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 9 May.
