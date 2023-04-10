Man charged over illicit filming attempt at Weston Marine Lake
A man has been charged after an attempt was made to film under a woman's clothing at a sea-swimming lake, police have said.
Avon and Somerset Police said it went to Weston-super-Mare's Weston Marine Lake at about 13:30 BST on Sunday.
The force said a man had been arrested on suspicion of using a camera for illicit recording at the lake.
It said a 52-year-old from Weston-super-Mare has been charged with charged with outraging public decency.
It added that he had also been charged with breaching a sexual harm prevention order and was due to appear at Taunton Magistrates Court later.
