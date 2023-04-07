Police arrest four men after stopping car on M5 in Somerset
Armed police have arrested four men as part of a drugs investigation after stopping two vehicles on the M5.
Traffic was stopped northbound between junctions 22 and 21, near Sedgemoor Services, as the arrests took place shortly after 14:00 BST.
Avon and Somerset Police said drugs, cash and weapons found inside the cars have been seized.
The four men have been taken to a police custody unit, a spokesperson said.
The northbound carriageway was temporarily closed but has since reopened.
"We appreciate the motorway is currently very busy with holiday traffic and would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while we carried out these arrests," the police spokesperson added.
