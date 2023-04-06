Man arrested in Burnham-on-Sea after standoff on roof

Abingdon Street
A man was on the roof of a property in Abingdon Street

A man has been arrested after a standoff on the roof of a property in Somerset.

Police attended an address in Abingdon Street, Burnham-on-Sea, at 14:40 BST, on Wednesday, while trying to trace a man wanted for breach of court bail.

When they arrived, they found a person on the roof, and evacuated neighbouring properties. He came down at 01:30 BST on Thursday morning, police said.

A man in his 40s was arrested for breach of bail and remains in custody.

"Enquiries continue after roofs, chimneys and cabling were found to have been damaged," a spokeswoman for Avon and Somerset Police said.

"Structural safety checks will need to be carried out before some residents can return."

A cordon is still in place due to the risk of falling debris.

Some properties in the street have been evacuated

