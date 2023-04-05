Burnham-on-Sea: standoff after wanted man flees to roof

Abingdon Street
A wanted man is on the roof of a property in Abingdon Street, police said
By Jonathan Holmes
A standoff is taking place in Somerset after a wanted man escaped to the roof of a property.

Police officers went to an address in Abingdon Street, Burnham-on-Sea, at 14:40 BST while trying to trace a man wanted for breach of court bail.

When they arrived, he fled to the roof of a boarded-up property, damaging a chimney, police said.

Negotiations are ongoing to bring him down safely. Several neighbouring properties have been evacuated.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said a firearms unit was nearby, having attended as part of its routine duties.

Some properties in the street have been evacuated

