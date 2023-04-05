Burnham-on-Sea: standoff after wanted man flees to roof

Abingdon StreetGoogle
The wanted man is on the roof of a property on Abingdon Street, Burnham-on-Sea
By Jonathan Holmes
BBC News

A standoff is taking place in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, after a wanted man escaped to the roof of a property.

Avon & Somerset Police said officers went to an address in Abingdon Street at 14:40 BST while trying to trace a man wanted for breach of court bail.

When they arrived, he fled to the roof of a boarded-up property, damaging a chimney.

Negotiations are ongoing to bring him down safely. Several neighbouring properties have been evacuated.

A spokesperson for Avon & Somerset Police said a firearms unit was nearby, having attended as part of its routine duties.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.