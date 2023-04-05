Yatton stabbing: Woman charged with attempted murder
A 29-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after a man was found stabbed at a property in a Somerset village.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to High Street, Yatton, at 03.30 GMT Monday by paramedics treating a man in his 50s for knife wounds.
Georgina Smith, 29, of High Street, Yatton, was later charged with attempted murder.
She is due to appear before Taunton magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
