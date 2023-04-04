Bird flu: Somerset rescue centre says it cannot help waterfowl
- Published
A wildlife rescue centre says it is struggling to help some birds during the avian flu outbreak.
Secret World Wildlife Rescue in Highbridge, Somerset, said it had made the decision not to accept waterfowl, which was a "huge problem" as the birds needed help.
Outbreaks of avian flu have been seen in the UK for the past two years, with cases continuing to be confirmed.
"It has a huge impact on us," head of animal care Josie Smith said.
"We would normally be taking ducklings and baby gulls at this time of year, but the risk with waterfowl is too great, so we are not accepting them," she added.
"It's a huge problem because they are still in need - but we're trying to do our best for the animals that we can," she said.
The rescue centre has to house birds under cover and needs increased bio-security on site, with foot dips and disinfectant equipment. Staff also have to wear PPE to handle birds.
Avian flu is spread by close contact with an infected bird and the current wave is the worst seen in Europe.
It is thought to have killed more than 100 million domestic birds in Europe and the United States.
The UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: "We are tackling this outbreak - which poses a significant threat to the UK's wild bird populations - using the very latest scientific evidence and international best practice.
"We continue to work with key partners and are keeping the situation under close review.
"Only last week, we published updated guidance that supports those working with wild birds, such as Secret World, while also investing £1.5m in a research project to understand how this disease is behaving in wild birds."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk