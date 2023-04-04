Somerset Cheese Company product recalled after listeria found
A company is recalling a batch of cheese after listeria monocytogenes was found.
The bacteria was identified in a batch of Pennard Red Goats Cheese made by the Somerset Cheese Company (SCC).
The company's directors said only a small batch of the cheese had been released and 80% of it was now back in their possession.
The Food Standards Agency said in its recall notice: "If you have bought the product do not eat it.
"Instead, contact the Somerset Cheese Company for a full refund."
The recall applies to 2kg (4.4lb) wheels and any cut pieces of the cheese with a best-before date of 28 April 2023.
SCC said its tests found "trace levels" of the bacteria.
The company said it would like to reassure customers that all batches of cheese would be tested prior to release and be "certified free from Listeria and safe to eat".
"This includes all cheeses cut and sold by us on our farmers' market stall," it said.
The company added that only a small amount of the affected batch had been released, all of which was to wholesale customers.
"The incident of listeria at our dairy has not been linked to other outbreaks in the south of England or to any incidents of listeria in the population," it said.
Listeriosis symptoms
Symptoms caused by listeria infection can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache and chills.
In rare cases, the listeria infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.
Some people are more vulnerable to infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.
In March, one person died after a listeria outbreak linked to a Wiltshire firm's Baronet cheese.
