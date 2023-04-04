Tourists in South West warned of NHS pressures
- Published
Medical leaders in Somerset say they are concerned about meeting patient demand ahead of several days of juniors doctors' strikes and bank holidays.
Sixteen million tourists are expected to visit the region this spring/summer.
Dr Michael Marsh, medical director for NHS England, said next week's industrial action was set to be "the most disruptive in NHS history".
"Bring your own medication. If you have a problem, your first port of call should still be your own GP," he said.
"We also ask that the tourists when they do come, are sensible and do think about their safety so that they don't have a serious accident that puts further stress on the health service," Dr Marsh added.
He said that while urgent and emergency care will be provided, patients should chose the right service for their needs.
Junior doctors want a 35% pay rise, due to pressures such as the cost of living crisis and inflation rises, which they said would bring them back in line with 2008 pay levels.
The government has said their demand is unreasonable.
Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) are planning a four-day walkout affecting planned and emergency care starting on 11 April.
It follows the four-day Easter break, which traditionally produces a backlog of patients needing to see doctors.
It will then be followed by a record three bank holidays in May, including the Coronation.
'Need to prioritise'
Dr Marsh said: "The NHS in the South West has been preparing for a while for the start of the main holiday season.
"We need to prioritise ensuring people can still receive emergency treatment, critical care, maternity and neonatal care and trauma, which is why we're asking people to only dial 999 in an emergency and use NHS 111 for non-life-threatening care, as well as local pharmacies or general practice. "
Taunton Vale surgery said it was expecting to lose four trainee GPs during the strike.
Dr Tim Norbury, a partner at the practice, said: "If your problem is one that can wait, it would be really appreciated if you do contact the healthcare service after that week is over."
He said people travelling to Somerset on holiday should contact their own GP surgery in the first instance if they require healthcare.
"For example lots of people forget to bring medication. That can easily be issued by your own surgery or a pharmacy can contact your previous surgery to have that sent through."
NHS England advice for tourists:
• For more information on when to call 999 and when to go to A&E, you can visit the NHS UK website.
• GP practices will continue to be open during the junior doctors' strike. Please continue to attend your GP and dental appointments, unless you are contacted and told otherwise.
• Anyone with hospital appointments, tests and operations during the strike should attend unless they are contacted by staff to arrange another date.
• Junior doctors make up around half of all doctors in the NHS. They are qualified doctors who have anywhere up to eight years' experience working as a hospital doctor, depending on their specialty, or up to three years in general practice. So, these are people who make a material contribution to patient safety on a day to day basis.
• Some 16.1 million people visited the South West on overnight trips in the nine months from April to December 2021, with the tourist season traditionally starting at Easter. This is more than any other region in England.
